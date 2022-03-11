GreatCollections display to show rare coins, notes

The 1794 dollar has the distinction of being the first coin to break $10 million in auction.

GreatCollections will be displaying America’s first silver dollar — officially the world’s second most valuable coin — as part of a $30 million group of trophy coins and bank notes at the 2024 ANA World’s Fair of Money.

Two years ago, the 1794 dollar was acquired by GreatCollections for a record $12 million from Las Vegas collector Bruce Morelan. It was the first coin to break the $10 million mark when it was sold at a 2013 auction.

Other rarities on display include the 1861 gold $20 double eagle with Paquet Reverse, the finest of just two known examples, which is valued at over $8.5 million, as well as a superb Proof 1869 gold double eagle, the finest of the dozen known.

Paper money collectors will love seeing the display of the Coronado Collection of Red Seal #1 National Banknotes — the most extensive ever formed. The 73 notes from 48 different states will be auctioned by GreatCollections in late August through January 2025.

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“The owners of the 1794 silver dollar and the 1861 Paquet double eagle have graciously allowed us to display their museum-quality trophy coins and notes so they can be enjoyed by as many collectors as possible — and it’s our pleasure to facilitate — over the past few years, we have displayed about $200 million of major rarities at conventions,” said Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections.

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