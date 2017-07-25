The $31,151 realized for a PCGS Proof 65, CAC, 1910 Indian Head $2.50 gold quarter eagle is considered an auction record for the coin.

Graded Mint State 66 Red by NGC and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., this 1898 Indian Head cent realized $5,995, more than twice what the coin is listed at in standard price guides.

Selected Mint State and Proof Indian Head cents and type coins from The Sedona Collection brought strong prices in the GreatCollections July 23 online sale, “with several setting all-time auction records,” according to GreatCollections President Ian Russell.

All 137 lots offered sold, generating total prices realized of $347,565, which includes the firm's 10 percent buyer’s fee. Russell said more than 4,000 bids combined were placed for the lots offered. The Sedona Collection was assembled over 10+ years, according to Russell.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Among the Indian Head cents offered:

??1868 Indian Head cent, Professional Coin Grading Service Proof 65 red, originally from the Heathgate Collection, $9,295. PCGS Price Guide value, $7,250.

??1884 Indian Head cent, PCGS Proof 66 red and brown, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., $1,442. PCGS Price Guide, $1,150. 39 bids placed by 15 unique bidders.

??1898 Indian Head cent, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Mint State 66 red, CAC, $5,995. NGC Price Guide $2,250. 52 bids placed by nine unique bidders.

??1899 Indian Head cent, PCGS MS-65 red, $1,265. PCGS Price Guide $550. 38 bids placed by 10 unique bidders.

??1906 Indian Head cent PCGS Proof 65 red, CAC, $2,035. PCGS Price Guide $1,050. 22 bids placed by 11 unique bidders.

??1910 Indian Head, gold $2.50 quarter eagle, PCGS Proof 65, CAC, $31,351. 42 bids placed by 14 unique bidders.

Russell said the quarter eagle set an all-time auction record for the coin in that grade from that grading service, for all reported auction houses, in checking Certified Coin Exchange.

Connecting coins, the arts, and American monuments: Another column in the August 7 monthly issue of Coin World continues with the art theme, as the artists who’ve designed our most gorgeous pieces of paper currency are profiled.