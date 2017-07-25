GreatCollections brings records for Indian Head cents
- Published: Jul 25, 2017, 9 AM
Selected Mint State and Proof Indian Head cents and type coins from The Sedona Collection brought strong prices in the GreatCollections July 23 online sale, “with several setting all-time auction records,” according to GreatCollections President Ian Russell.
All 137 lots offered sold, generating total prices realized of $347,565, which includes the firm's 10 percent buyer’s fee. Russell said more than 4,000 bids combined were placed for the lots offered. The Sedona Collection was assembled over 10+ years, according to Russell.
Among the Indian Head cents offered:
??1868 Indian Head cent, Professional Coin Grading Service Proof 65 red, originally from the Heathgate Collection, $9,295. PCGS Price Guide value, $7,250.
??1884 Indian Head cent, PCGS Proof 66 red and brown, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., $1,442. PCGS Price Guide, $1,150. 39 bids placed by 15 unique bidders.
??1898 Indian Head cent, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Mint State 66 red, CAC, $5,995. NGC Price Guide $2,250. 52 bids placed by nine unique bidders.
??1899 Indian Head cent, PCGS MS-65 red, $1,265. PCGS Price Guide $550. 38 bids placed by 10 unique bidders.
??1906 Indian Head cent PCGS Proof 65 red, CAC, $2,035. PCGS Price Guide $1,050. 22 bids placed by 11 unique bidders.
??1910 Indian Head, gold $2.50 quarter eagle, PCGS Proof 65, CAC, $31,351. 42 bids placed by 14 unique bidders.
Russell said the quarter eagle set an all-time auction record for the coin in that grade from that grading service, for all reported auction houses, in checking Certified Coin Exchange.
