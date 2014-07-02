US Coins
Great Sand Dunes National Park quarter ceremony September 4
- Published: Jul 2, 2014, 5 AM
The official launch ceremony for the Great Sand Dunes National Park quarter dollar is scheduled for Sept. 4.
No specific details of the ceremony, post-ceremony coin exchange or coin collector forum the night before with U.S. Mint representatives have been announced. The Sept. 4 ceremony date is posted on the Great Sand Dunes National Park website.
The coin's reverse was designed and sculptured by U.S.Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II. The design features a father and son playing in the sand next to a creek bed. The distinctive sand dunes and mountains, including Mount Herard, are featured in the background.
The quarter dollar is scheduled to enter circulation in August.
