Great Sand Dunes National Park quarter ceremony September 4

The official launch ceremony for the 2014 Great Sand Dunes National Park quarter dollar is scheduled for Sept. 4.

No specific details of the ceremony, post-ceremony coin exchange or coin collector forum the night before with U.S. Mint representatives have been announced. The Sept. 4 ceremony date is posted on the Great Sand Dunes National Park website.

The coin's reverse was designed and sculptured by U.S.Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II. The design features a father and son playing in the sand next to a creek bed. The distinctive sand dunes and mountains, including Mount Herard, are featured in the background.

The quarter dollar is scheduled to enter circulation in August.