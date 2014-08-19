US Coins

Great Sand Dunes National Park bullion coins August 25

The U.S. Mint told its authorized purchasers Aug. 19 that they will be able to place orders for the 2014 Great Sand Dunes National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollars beginning Aug. 25.

The 3-inch, .999 fine silver quarter dollars are the 24th to be issued in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The 5-ounce coins bear the same designs, sans Mint mark, that appear on the copper-nickel clad and .900 fine silver America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

The reverse, designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II, features a father and son playing in the sand next to the creek bed. The Colorado park's distinctive mountains and sand dunes are featured in the background.

The 5-ounce silver bullion coins are not sold to the general public, but through a series of authorized purchasers who purchase the coins from the Mint for the spot price of the metal on a given day, plus a $9.75 premium per coin. The coins are then resold to dealers, collectors and investors. The price of the bullion coins can fluctuate daily.

The U.S. Mint will also offer an Uncirculated 5-ounce silver version bearing the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint (where both the 5-ounce silver bullion and Uncirculated versions are struck). The Uncirculated version will be sold to the public at a fixed price, and is scheduled to become available Sept. 15, priced at $154.95, according to the Mint's website.

