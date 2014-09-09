Silver 2014 Great Sand Dunes bullion coins on sale Sept. 15

Silver Uncirculated versions of the 2014 America the Beautiful coin honoring Great Sand Dunes National Park will go on sale Sept. 15.

The U.S. Mint will begin accepting orders for the Uncirculated version of the 5-ounce silver 2014 America the Beautiful coin honoring Great Sand Dunes National Park at noon Eastern Daylight Time on Sept. 15.

The coin will be sold for an initial price of $154.95, but pricing on Mint products containing precious metals is subject to change.



The Great Sand Dunes coin's reverse features a father and son playing in the sand next to a creek bed. It was designed by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II. In the background are the park's distinctive sand dunes and mountains, including Mount Herard.

The Uncirculated coins are composed of .999 fine silver and display the "P" Mint mark indicating production at the Philadelphia Mint. Each coin is enclosed in a protective plastic capsule and placed in a presentation case. A certificate of authenticity is included.

The maximum mintage for the silver Uncirculated coin is 30,000 units.



Orders will be accepted online and at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.

