Great Sand Dunes quarter launch celebrated Thursday by U.S. Mint
- Published: Sep 4, 2014, 11 AM
The U.S. Mint celebrated the release of its latest America the Beautiful quarter dollar into circulation Thursday with a ceremony at Great Sand Dunes National Park in Mosca, Colo.
Michael White of the Mint’s Office of Corporate Communications said 3,000 people attended the ceremony, about 2,400 of which were children.
The pictures below were posted to the Mint’s Twitter page Thursday.
The Great Sand Dunes coin's reverse features a father and son playing in the sand next to a creek bed. It was designed by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II. In the background are the park's distinctive sand dunes and mountains, including Mount Herard.
The Mint has now released 21 America the Beautiful quarters into circulation. The series celebrates U.S. national parks.
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