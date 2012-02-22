Great Results in $13 million Long Beach Auctions

The recent Heritage Long Beach auctions, held February 2-5 in conjunction with the Long Beach Coin & Collectibles Expo, proved to be a great success when they realized over $13 million in total. Over 94% of all lots offered in these auctions sold, with post-auction buys continuing. All prices realized include a 15% Buyer's Premium.

The main event was the US coin auction, which brought in over $11.5 million all told. Highlighting the results was a branch mint proof 1839-O half dollar, which brought $299,000 to its happy consignor. This coin, while nowhere near as famous as its legendary New Orleans counterpart from 1838, is considerably rarer as a proof.

A beautiful 1869 eagle, graded PR67 Ultra Cameo by NGC and awarded the star designation for eye appeal, took next honors, realizing $161,000. Beyond this coin's extraordinary appearance, it is the single finest known of this issue's minuscule mintage of 25 coins from a technical standpoint, with a single PR66 coin standing as its nearest rival.

A high quality example of the intriguing 1860 Mormon five dollar gold piece sold for $155,250. Mormon gold coins are rare and desirable in any grade, with mint state pieces much more so, and this piece is the single finest known example at PCGS. This issue's lettering in the Deseret alphabet makes it unique even among Mormon gold.

The activities at Long Beach did not end with US coins, as a small but important offering of currency also crossed the auction block. These 50 pieces combined to bring in over $1.5 million, with every lot selling. Taking top honors in this auction was an exceptional 1907 $1000 gold certificate, graded Choice Uncirculated 64 by PMG, with a notation of "Great Color," testifying to this note's eye appeal.

