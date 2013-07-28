Great Basin 5-ounce silver coin available

Collectors can now order the Uncirculated 2013-P Great Basin National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar directly from the U.S. Mint for $154.95 per coin.

Sales of the Uncirculated 2013-P Great Basin National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar began at noon Eastern Daylight Time July 25 from the United States Mint.

The mintage is being limited to a maximum of 25,000 coins. Each coin is being offered at $154.95.

The .999 fine silver, 3-inch coin is the third Uncirculated 2013 5-ounce silver coin to be released under the America the Beautiful Silver Bullion Coin Program.

The Uncirculated coin, bearing the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint, is the collector version sold by the Mint directly to customers at a fixed price.

A bullion version is sold through the Mint’s same network of authorized purchasers that purchase and sell into the secondary market the American Eagle silver bullion coins. The authorized purchasers buy bullion coins from the Mint for the spot price of the metal the coins contain on a given day plus a premium.

The bullion coins, although also struck at the Philadelphia Mint, do not have a Mint mark.

The designs on the 5-ounce silver coins duplicate the designs on the corresponding circulating quarter dollars issued through the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The design for the Great Basin National Park coins for Nevada depicts the beauty and unique qualities of a single bristlecone pine tree and the rocky glacial moraines where the trees grow.

The Uncirculated numismatic version of the 5-ounce silver coin, unlike the bullion version, receives a post-strike treatment resulting in a finish similar to what the U.S. Mint produces for 3-inch bronze medals.

The “vapor blasting” finish is applied over the entire surface of both the obverse and reverse.

“The machine uses a water vapor and ceramic media mix,” according to Mint spokesman Michael White. “It is similar to sand blasting, but instead of using dry compressed air [propelled at high speed], it uses a compressed wet vapor. The finish is applied to the coin after striking and not to the die. This will provide a consistent coin-to-coin finish.”

To protect the Uncirculated quality finish, each coin is enclosed in a plastic capsule and placed in a presentation case. A certificate of authenticity is included.

As with all products sold by the United States Mint containing precious metals, the price is subject to change. Orders will be accepted at the bureau’s online catalog at www.usmint.gov/catalog and at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468.

When the U.S. Mint first began offering 5-ounce silver Uncirculated coins on April 28, 2011, with the 2010-P Hot Springs National Park coins, the coins were offered at $279.95 each. The drop of the spot price of silver since then as resulted in the Mint adjusting prices downward several times. ¦