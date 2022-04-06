Government report on counterfeiting includes ACEF statement

The Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation reported that on Feb. 22, the Office of the United States Trade Representative released the findings of its 2021 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy (the Notorious Markets List).

The Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation reports that on Feb. 22, the Office of the United States Trade Representative released the findings of its 2021 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy.

That report included concerns outlined in a nine-page, Oct. 21, 2021, statement by ACEF about the impact of counterfeits on the numismatic community and the general public, as well as the effect on the U.S. monetary system.

The comments outlined the mission of ACEF and the strategic initiatives of the Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force, including increasing public awareness and providing educational and investigative resources to dealers, collectors, and law enforcement in regard to counterfeit coinage and precious metals. ACEF, acting through its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force, also works with U.S. Treasury Department Office of Inspector General, Secret Service, Customs and Border Protection.

“Unfortunately, victims across the country are falling prey to the unscrupulous marketing tactics, which result in financial losses,” said Doug Davis, director of anti-counterfeiting for the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation. “For counterfeiters, production costs are low, millions of potential customers are online, a variety of payment options, and listing goods on well-known platforms such as Facebook and Amazon provide an air of legitimacy.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter