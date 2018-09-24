In comparison to the $11,400 this beautifully toned MS-67 1927 Indian Head 5-cent piece brought on Aug. 15, an untoned, frosty PCGS MS-67 example sold for $5,280 in February.

One of the most attractive coins offered at the ANA auctions was this PCGS MS-67 1927 Indian Head 5-cent coin that realized $11,400 on Aug. 15, nearly doubling what an untoned comparably graded example brought earlier this year.

One of the most attractive coins offered at the Philadelphia ANA auctions was this 1927 Indian Head 5-cent coin graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service that realized $11,400 at the Aug. 15 Rarities Night sale. Stack’s Bowers Galleries wrote, “Breathtakingly beautiful surfaces exhibit vivid pink, apricot and blue undertones to dominant golden-gray patina.”

With a mintage approaching 38 million pieces, the 1927 5-cent piece is not rare, and even attractive MS-65 representatives can be found for under $200 at auction.

Inside Coin World: Collecting Proof sets, odd sports and notes with no value : We preview some of the feature content exclusive to the October monthly issue of Coin World.

However, PCGS has graded just 21 in MS-67, with none finer. The most recent auction comparable was a handsome PCGS MS-67 piece with “clear, icy-powder blue and soft lilac and gold tone” and a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that brought $6,168.75 at a Legend auction in July.

To further put the strong price in perspective, an untoned, frosty PCGS MS-67 example sold for $5,280 at Heritage’s February 2018 Long Beach auction, less than half of the price that the subject coin realized on Aug. 15.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter