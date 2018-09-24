Gorgeous MS-67 1927 5¢ brings $11,400
- Published: Sep 24, 2018, 10 AM
One of the most attractive coins offered at the Philadelphia ANA auctions was this 1927 Indian Head 5-cent coin graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service that realized $11,400 at the Aug. 15 Rarities Night sale. Stack’s Bowers Galleries wrote, “Breathtakingly beautiful surfaces exhibit vivid pink, apricot and blue undertones to dominant golden-gray patina.”
With a mintage approaching 38 million pieces, the 1927 5-cent piece is not rare, and even attractive MS-65 representatives can be found for under $200 at auction.
Inside Coin World: Collecting Proof sets, odd sports and notes with no value : We preview some of the feature content exclusive to the October monthly issue of Coin World.
However, PCGS has graded just 21 in MS-67, with none finer. The most recent auction comparable was a handsome PCGS MS-67 piece with “clear, icy-powder blue and soft lilac and gold tone” and a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that brought $6,168.75 at a Legend auction in July.
To further put the strong price in perspective, an untoned, frosty PCGS MS-67 example sold for $5,280 at Heritage’s February 2018 Long Beach auction, less than half of the price that the subject coin realized on Aug. 15.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes