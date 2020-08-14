Gone in 10 seconds: last of limited edition
- Published: Aug 14, 2020, 12 PM
And then there were none.
The final 119 Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollars remaining in U.S. Mint inventory were sold out in a record 10 seconds Aug. 12 in an online-only offering.
The surplus coins were all that was left after the bureau inadvertently offered online Aug. 5 another 97 examples of the limited-edition coins. Both offerings were compiled from customer returns or canceled orders that were never shipped.
The products returned or never shipped because of canceled orders were inspected for quality of the coins and any possible damage to the packaging before resale.
The 294 coins from the two online sales passed the Mint’s quality control inspection.
The Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar 30,000-coin limited edition had a household order limit of one coin at $65.95.
The numismatic product was introduced for initial sales on Nov. 14, 2019, and included a special offering in conjunction with the Whitman Baltimore Expo in Maryland.
The Aug. 5 and Aug. 12 sales were conducted online through the Mint’s website. No telephone orders were accepted and no coins were available at the Mint’s two contracted sales outlets, one at the Denver Mint and one at the Philadelphia Mint, as well as the bureau-run sales center at U.S. Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C.
