Goldbergs offer special commission for consignments

Ira & Larry Goldberg, Auctioneers, is offering a special 0 percent commission on qualifying consignments of United States, world and ancient coins. The offer ends Oct. 15 and applies to the firm’s Jan. 29 to Feb. 3 Pre-Long Beach Sale.

The regular consignment deadline for the 2012 sale is Nov. 15.

To qualify for the special commission rate, consignors must:

? Be an existing or previous consignor or bidder.

? Consign a value of $10,000 or more.

? Consign on or before Oct. 15.

Interested persons who meet the consignment qualifications are asked to call the firm toll free at 800-978-2646 and ask for either Ira Goldberg, Larry Goldberg or auction manager Jason Villareal. Outside the United States, call the firm at 310-551-2646.

The firm can be reached at Ira & Larry Goldberg, Auctioneers, 11400 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 800, Los Angeles, CA 90064. Email Ira Goldberg at IRACOIN@aol.com, Larry Goldberg at larry@goldbergcoins.com or Jason Villareal at jason@goldbergcoins.com. The firm’s website is located at http://goldbergcoins.com/. Printed auction catalogs may be preordered for $15 to U.S. addresses, $40 elsewhere. ¦