Goldbergs offer special commission for consignments
- Published: Oct 8, 2011, 8 PM
Ira & Larry Goldberg, Auctioneers, is offering a special 0 percent commission on qualifying consignments of United States, world and ancient coins. The offer ends Oct. 15 and applies to the firm’s Jan. 29 to Feb. 3 Pre-Long Beach Sale.
The regular consignment deadline for the 2012 sale is Nov. 15.
To qualify for the special commission rate, consignors must:
? Be an existing or previous consignor or bidder.
? Consign a value of $10,000 or more.
? Consign on or before Oct. 15.
Interested persons who meet the consignment qualifications are asked to call the firm toll free at 800-978-2646 and ask for either Ira Goldberg, Larry Goldberg or auction manager Jason Villareal. Outside the United States, call the firm at 310-551-2646.
The firm can be reached at Ira & Larry Goldberg, Auctioneers, 11400 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 800, Los Angeles, CA 90064. Email Ira Goldberg at IRACOIN@aol.com, Larry Goldberg at larry@goldbergcoins.com or Jason Villareal at jason@goldbergcoins.com. The firm’s website is located at http://goldbergcoins.com/. Printed auction catalogs may be preordered for $15 to U.S. addresses, $40 elsewhere. ¦
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction