Goldbergs offer half cents from Whister, Davy collections

A 1797 Liberty Head, Low Head, Gripped Edge half cent is among 457 lots of half cents to be offered Sept. 4 in Los Angeles by Ira & Larry Goldberg, Auctioneers, with McCawley-Grellman, The Copper Specialists.

The half cent is Lot 183 in the auction and graded Good 6 by Professional Coin Grading Service. The coin is cataloged as the Cohen 3c die variety in American Half Cents: The “Little Half Sisters” by Roger S. Cohen Jr.

The auction, featuring the Whister Collection of Half Cents and selections from the Davy Collection of Half Cents, Part II, will be offered at the Goldbergs’ new offices and auction gallery.

A 15-percent buyer’s fee will be added to the final closing price of each lot won.

Some Whister Collection highlights:

1794 Liberty Cap, Large Edge Letters half cent, Cohen 4b, Lot 11, Very Good 8+.

1794 Liberty Cap half cent, C-7, Lot 14, Extremely Fine 40.

1796 Liberty Cap, With Pole half cent, C-2, Lot 26, Fine 15.

1802/0 Draped Bust, Reverse of 1800 half cent, C-1, Lot 33, Good 4.

Some Davy Collection highlights:

1794 Liberty Cap, Head Right half cent, C-4a, Lot 105, Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 63+.

1794 Liberty Cap half cent, C-5a, Lot 109, EF-45.

1796 Liberty Cap half cent, uniface reverse Edwards copy, Lot 161, PCGS MS-66 brown.

1797 Liberty Head, Low Head, Gripped Edge half cent, C-3c, Lot 183, PCGS Good 6.

1804 Draped Bust, Spiked Chin half cent, obverse brockage, C-8, Lot 251, PCGS About Uncirculated 50. ¦