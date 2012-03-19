Goldberg firm seeks auction consignments

April 1 is the deadline for consignments of ancient, world and U.S. coins and U.S. paper money to Ira & Larry Goldberg, Auctioneers’ May 27 to 30 auction in California immediately preceding the Long Beach Coin, Stamp & Collectibles Expo.

Consignments currently featured in the auction are the Bellisima Collection of Roman Coins, the Judy Cahn Collection of World Coins and the Gerald Forsythe Collection of Hawaiian Coins.

The auction will be held at the Goldberg galleries at 11400 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 800, in Los Angeles.

Consign to the auction by calling 800-978-2646 or 310-551-2646.

A printed catalog will be available May 1 for $15 to U.S. addresses or $40 elsewhere. The catalog will be available for viewing online at www.goldbergcoins.com. ¦