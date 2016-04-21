US Coins
Gold Winged Liberty Head dime 'currently unavailable'
- Published: Apr 21, 2016, 9 AM
The 2016-W Winged Liberty Head gold dime, which went on sale at noon Eastern Time April 21, quickly reached the "currently unavailable" status, indicating a sellout.
The 2016-W Winged Liberty Head dime reached "currently unavailable" status about 45 minutes after it went on sale April 21.
The "currently unavailable" status generally indicates a sellout. Coin World is checking with United States Mint officials for confirmation that the coin has sold out.
Connect with Coin World:
Mintage of the coin was limited to 125,000 pieces with a household limit of 10 pieces.
Price of the coin was $205.
We will publish more on this breaking story as it becomes available.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction