Gold Winged Liberty Head dime 'currently unavailable'

The 2016-W Winged Liberty Head gold dime, which went on sale at noon Eastern Time April 21, quickly reached the "currently unavailable" status, indicating a sellout.

The "currently unavailable" status generally indicates a sellout. Coin World is checking with United States Mint officials for confirmation that the coin has sold out.

Mintage of the coin was limited to 125,000 pieces with a household limit of 10 pieces.

Price of the coin was $205.

We will publish more on this breaking story as it becomes available.