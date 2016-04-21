Gold Winged Liberty Head dime 'currently unavailable'
- Published: Apr 21, 2016, 9 AM
The 2016-W Winged Liberty Head gold dime, which went on sale at noon Eastern Time April 21, quickly reached the "currently unavailable" status, indicating a sellout.
The 2016-W Winged Liberty Head dime reached "currently unavailable" status about 45 minutes after it went on sale April 21.
The "currently unavailable" status generally indicates a sellout. Coin World is checking with United States Mint officials for confirmation that the coin has sold out.
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Mintage of the coin was limited to 125,000 pieces with a household limit of 10 pieces.
Price of the coin was $205.
We will publish more on this breaking story as it becomes available.
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