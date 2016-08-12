We learned a lot more details about the U.S. Mint's Standing Liberty gold quarter release this week.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. ‘Technically perfect’ 1989 American Eagle silver bullion coin tops $14,000: Modern issues in top grades continue to get the attention of collectors putting together grading service Registry Sets.

4. What is the maximum mintage for the Standing Liberty gold quarter dollar?: Fewer coins are being made available than were for the 2016-W Winged Liberty Head gold dime.

3. Wold Newton Hoard find of Roman ancients in Britain excites archaeologists: Not just the city of York but its environs are a dream for historians, and proving to be a treasure trove.

2. PCGS offers bounties for five numismatic rarities: PCGS initially offered the $10,000 reward for one of those coins — the 1964-D Peace dollar — in 2013. Now four more bounties have been issued.

1. The long wait is almost over: Standing Liberty gold quarters available Sept. 8: With the spot price of gold surging, the potential opening sales price for the gold quarter dollar also continues to rise.

