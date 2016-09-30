Week's Most Read: No limits on gold Standing Liberty
- Published: Sep 30, 2016, 8 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. The Reverse Proof Reagan dollar coin is coming soon: Previous Coin and Chronicles sets have been very popular with U.S. Mint customers, and have also been responsible for some serious U.S. Mint website problems.
4. Q. David Bowers: The advantages third-party grading offers collectors in today’s hobby: Positive aspects of certification can depend on which side of a transaction you are on.
3. The future of America’s dollar coin: Monday Morning Brief: The dollar coin is barely used in circulation, but that hasn’t stopped one member of Congress from proposing legislation for a series of 56 coins issued over 14 years.
2. This coin board contains no coins, so why did it sell for more than $500?: A rare coin board established a new price record during an eBay auction that closed Sept. 20.
1. You can now order as many Standing Liberty gold quarter dollars as you want: Collectors have been able to order as many 2016-W Standing Liberty Centennial gold quarter dollars as they want since noon Sept. 21.
