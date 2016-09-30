The week's top post on CoinWorld.com concerned the lifting of household ordering limits for the 2016-W Standing Liberty Centennial gold quarter dollar.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. The Reverse Proof Reagan dollar coin is coming soon: Previous Coin and Chronicles sets have been very popular with U.S. Mint customers, and have also been responsible for some serious U.S. Mint website problems.

4. Q. David Bowers: The advantages third-party grading offers collectors in today’s hobby: Positive aspects of certification can depend on which side of a transaction you are on.

3. The future of America’s dollar coin: Monday Morning Brief: The dollar coin is barely used in circulation, but that hasn’t stopped one member of Congress from proposing legislation for a series of 56 coins issued over 14 years.

2. This coin board contains no coins, so why did it sell for more than $500?: A rare coin board established a new price record during an eBay auction that closed Sept. 20.

1. You can now order as many Standing Liberty gold quarter dollars as you want: Collectors have been able to order as many 2016-W Standing Liberty Centennial gold quarter dollars as they want since noon Sept. 21.

