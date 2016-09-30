US Coins

Week's Most Read: No limits on gold Standing Liberty

The week's top post on CoinWorld.com concerned the lifting of household ordering limits for the 2016-W Standing Liberty Centennial gold quarter dollar.

Original images courtesy of U.S. Mint.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order: 

5. The Reverse Proof Reagan dollar coin is coming soon: Previous Coin and Chronicles sets have been very popular with U.S. Mint customers, and have also been responsible for some serious U.S. Mint website problems.

4. Q. David Bowers: The advantages third-party grading offers collectors in today’s hobby: Positive aspects of certification can depend on which side of a transaction you are on.

3. The future of America’s dollar coin: Monday Morning Brief: The dollar coin is barely used in circulation, but that hasn’t stopped one member of Congress from proposing legislation for a series of 56 coins issued over 14 years.

2. This coin board contains no coins, so why did it sell for more than $500?: A rare coin board established a new price record during an eBay auction that closed Sept. 20.

1. You can now order as many Standing Liberty gold quarter dollars as you want: Collectors have been able to order as many 2016-W Standing Liberty Centennial gold quarter dollars as they want since noon Sept. 21.

