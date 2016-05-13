First glimpse at gold quarter week's top story

Two of this week's top stories concerned the U.S Mint putting the 2016 Standing Liberty gold quarter dollar on display the Central States Numismatic Society show.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Professional Numismatists Guild issues warning against counterfeits: The coin collecting community is well aware that counterfeit bullion and numismatic coins are offered for sale online and to dealers over the counter by sellers, but the broader public is less aware of the continuing problem.

4. Visually intriguing double-denomination error almost surreal: Errors rarely get more impressive than a 1979-P Anthony dollar struck on a 1978 Washington quarter dollar that was sold during Heritage's Central States Numismatic Society convention auctions the last week of April.

3. Massive hoard of ancient Roman coins discovered in Spain: Coin World Buzz: A Spanish construction crew that was installing electricity in a park in Tomares — a town in the province of Seville — made an incredible discovery recently.

2. 2016-W Standing Liberty gold quarter dollar makes CSNS stop: Collectors attending the CSNS Convention had the opportunity to preview an example of the 2016-W Standing Liberty gold quarter dollar at the U.S. Mint booth on the show bourse.

1. Check it out: Gold Standing Liberty quarter at CSNS convention: Steve Roach was at the CSNS show and was able to catch a glimpse of that gold Standing Liberty quarter dollar that was on display.

