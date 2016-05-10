Gold Sons of the Revolution medal from Early American

Military uniform buttons left, and center, from Continental Army uniforms. At far right is a button from an American military uniform from the War of 1812.

Washington portrait made circa 1925 from fabricated from $1,000 face value in macerated U.S. paper money destroyed by the U.S. Treasury Department.

The medal is suspended from its original blue and yellow ribbon with pinback.

Thirteen five-pointed stars encircle the oval obverse depicting a Continental Army soldier with rifle, and a George Washington portrait on the reverse.

1883-dated, 14-karat gold membership medal is from the Sons of the American Revolution.

An 1883-dated Sons of the Revolution 14-karat gold membership medal highlights Early American's May 20 and 21 sale.

The 220-lot offering comprises collectibles listed under the headings Colonial America, American Revolution, George Washington Related, Federal Period, War of 1812, and Period Autographs.

The Sons of the Revolution medal, graded Choice Extremely Fine, carries an estimate of $1,000 to $1,200. Numbered 3633, the 44-millimeter by 30-millimeter oval medal suspended from its original blue and yellow ribbon, was manufactured by Bailey, Banks, and Biddle, whose hallmark is stamped incuse into the back of the eagle portion of the medal's design.

The medal's obverse features a drop-wing American eagle perched atop a portrait of a Continental Army soldier with a rifle strapped to his back. The reverse depicts a portrait of George Washington facing right.

The Sons of the Revolution group was founded in 1876 by leading members of the Society of the Cincinnati who were not receptive to that society's restrictive membership requirements.

Macerated currency

Among the more unusual lots being offered is a portrait plaque depicting Washington that is made from $1,000 in macerated United States paper money.

According to the lot description, the piece, made circa 1925 from recycled paper money destroyed by the U.S. Treasury, measures 6 inches by 3.5 inches, is mounted on hard cardboard, and in Choice Near Mint condition.

It carries an estimate of $240 to $320.

Military uniform buttons

Early American's sale includes three pewter military uniform buttons, two from the American Revolutionary War period and one from the War of 1812.

One circa 1777 button, in Choice EF, carries an estimate of $1,200 to $1,800. The button bears the intertwined letters USA with a beaded border and measures 18 millimeters in diameter.

The second circa 1777 button, from an enlisted man's uniform in the Continental Army, measures 17 millimeters in diameter, is graded Very Fine, and carries an estimate of $1,600 to $2,000. It carries the letters of USA intertwined, with a rope border design.

The circa 1812 cast pewter button from a military uniform of the War of 1812 measures 18 millimeters in diameter and has the letters U S spaced far apart. Considered Fine, the button has an estimate of $100 to $150.