Gold Proof Kennedy half dollars on sale August 5

Collectors will be able to place orders for the Proof 50th Anniversary 1964-2014-W Kennedy gold half dollar at noon Eastern Time Aug. 5.

Collectors will be able to place orders with the U.S. Mint for the Proof 1964–2014-W Kennedy 50th Anniversary gold half dollar beginning at noon Eastern Time Aug. 5.

Orders will be taken online as well as by telephone at 800-872-6468. Pricing will be announced close to the launch date, since the coins contain approximately 0.75 ounce of .9999 fine gold and the Mint bases its pricing on the market price of gold. The coins will also be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time, 11 a.m. Central Time, at the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money Aug. 5 to 8 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill.

A notice was posted June 24 in the Federal Register announcing a price of $99.95 for the four-coin 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection set containing four .900 fine silver half dollars struck with different finishes at four different Mints. A launch date has not yet been announced.

The silver four-coin set contains a regular Proof coin struck at the Philadelphia Mint, a Reverse Proof coin struck at the West Point Mint, an Enhanced Uncirculated coin struck at the San Francisco Mint and an Uncirculated coin struck at the Denver Mint. These four silver half dollars will be available only in the set, according to U.S. Mint officials. Each coin will bear the Mint mark of the Mint of origin.

At noon Eastern Time July 24, the U.S. Mint will launch sales for the two-coin 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Uncirculated Coin set for $9.95 per set.

The two-coin set will contain one Uncirculated-quality copper-nickel clad 2014-P Kennedy half dollar struck at the Philadelphia Mint and one Uncirculated-quality copper-nickel clad 2014-D Kennedy half dollar struck at the Denver Mint. The two coins will only be available in the set.

The obverse of gold, silver and copper-nickel clad 50th Anniverdary Kennedy half dollars all will feature U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Gilroy Roberts' original 1963 sculpt of President John F. Kennedy that appeared on the Kennedy half dollar as introduced in 1964. The portrait has been modified over the years, including the lowering of its relief.

Roberts created his original 1964 design shortly after Kennedy's Nov. 22, 1963, assassination.

The silver and clad anniversary coins bear the single date 2014, while the gold Proof coin is dual-dated 1964-2014.

U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed whether there will be any houshold ordering limits or restrictions for any of the products.

For more information, visit the U.S. Mint's website.