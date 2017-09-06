Proof 1902 Coronet gold eagle sets two records

NGC Proof 67 1902 Coronet gold eagle's realized price of $66,275 was a record for an auction lot by Rago Arts and a record auction price for the issue in the stated certified grade.

A Proof 1902 Coronet gold $10 eagle set two auction records in Rago Arts and Auction Center’s Aug. 24 Coin and Currency sale.

The coin, graded Proof 67 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., realized the highest single price for a Rago Arts auction lot at $66,275, which is also an auction record for the issue in that specific certified grade, according to the firm. The coin is one of only 113 Proof 1902 Coronet gold eagles. NGC records four submissions graded Proof 67, with none graded higher.

How can collectors determine a coin’s value when price guides assign it different values? Also in this week’s print issue, we learn of the first report of a 2017 doubled die variety, found on a Lincoln cent.

“There was a great deal of interest in this sale with some notable results, including record prices for lots such as the 1902 Proof 67 $10,” explained Chris Wise, director of Rago's Coins & Currency Department. “World currency was also a big hit with lots of activity. Plus we were happy to see renewed interest from a number of young numismatists, which is very encouraging for the market as a whole.”

The 459-lot sale generated total prices realized of $319,674.

As a group, according to the auction firm, early American coppers generated the most interest. An NGC Mint State 65+ brown 1838 Matron Head cent realized $3,916 against an estimate of $1,200 to $1,500.

Other lots' results include:

??A 1911-D Indian Head gold $2.50 quarter eagle, NGC MS-61, $6,628.

??An 1813 Capped Bust gold $5 half eagle, Professional Coin Grading Service certified, Cleaned, About Uncirculated Details, $4,519.

??An Original Series $1 national bank note of the First National Bank of Frederick (Maryland), Friedberg 380a, Paper Money Guaranty Very Fine 30, $5,423.