Gold nuggets highlight Holabird Western Americana October auction

This Alaskan nugget is shaped like an outline of Australia.

The highlight among the nuggets is this gold piece that naturally formed into a shape somewhat resembling a human skull.

The Oct. 4 to 7 auction offers more than 3,000 lots spanning an eclectic mix of collectibles from numerous topical fields.

Gold nuggets from Alaska are featured in an Oct. 4 to 7 auction by Holabird Western Americana Collections LLC.

Gold nuggets weighing up to nearly 40 troy ounces are the featured highlights in Holabird Western Americana Collections LLC’s online and live 3,000-lot-plus auction from Reno, Nevada, Oct. 4 through 7.

The auctions includes an eclectic mix of collectibles including U.S. coins, tokens, mining history, petroliana, bottles, buttons, scrip and more.

Topping the gold nugget lots is a skull-shaped piece weighing 33.83 troy ounces. The nugget was discovered in the Squaw Creek drainage area near Haines, Alaska. The nugget measures 2 inches by 3.25 inches and carries an estimate of $90,000 to $105,000.

The Chandler District mining area from where the nugget was found is still active and has been yielding placer gold since at least 1900, according to the auction catalog description.

Australian map nugget

One of the more unusual nuggets is a 3-inch by 4.5-inch nugget weighing 38.37 troy ounces that is shaped in the outline of a map of Australia. The nugget was mined in Ganes Creek, Alaska. Ganes Creek is 150 miles east southeast of Unalakleet, Alaska.

The nugget has an estimate of $80,000 to $100,000.

Other nuggets

Among the remaining nuggets offered is an L-shaped, 4.25 troy ounce nugget with an estimate of $9,000 to $12,000 that was mined more than 30 years ago in an undisclosed area of Alaska.

Offered with an estimate of $10,000 to $15,000 is another Alaskan nugget weighing 4.75 troy ounces that was also mined more than three decades ago. Like the previous lot, the nugget was consigned from the Stephen Hartman Collection.

