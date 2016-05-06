Gold 'Mercury' dime dominates week's top headlines

The 2016-W Winged Liberty Head gold dime was the focus of several top posts this week on CoinWorld.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Unique errors can pose a challenge: Collectors' Clearinghouse: Unique errors often pose a diagnostic challenge because there are no precedents to consult.

4. Lincoln cent source for 2016 doubled die find: Varieties Notebook: As 2015 drew to a close, John Wexler wondered who would be the first to submit a year 2016-dated doubled die. Well we have a winner.



3. Is there a better way to sell a hot product like the 2016 gold dime?: "I think anyone would understand why a collector who was locked out of buying one of the coins would be upset with a retailer offering large numbers of the coins at prices well above the issue price," William T. Gibbs writes. "It is easy to see why some believe that the system is rigged in favor of dealers and not collectors. But is it?"

2. Here's the Centennial 2016 Winged Liberty Head gold dime: One of the most beloved U.S. coins now has a gold centennial edition, and we know what it looks like up close.

1. U.S. Mint officials awaiting decision on distribution of unsold gold dimes: U.S. Mint officials had not determined as of April 28 how to fairly and equitably distribute the nearly 3,800 Uncirculated 2016-W Winged Liberty Head Centennial gold dimes remaining in inventory from returns or orders that could not be successfully processed.

Connect with Coin World: