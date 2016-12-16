Week's Most Read: Gold 'Mercury' dimes back on sale
- Published: Dec 16, 2016, 4 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. 2016 Lincoln cent shows combination of errors expert has never seen on U.S. coin: Within a collector’s newest batch of 2016 Lincoln cents, one coin stood out among all the others. There are two reasons why.
4. A century ago, Mint officials were close to missing a deadline: In December 1916, Mint officials were busy trying to fulfill what they believed to be a statutory requirement to replace the existing designs of the dime, quarter dollar, and half dollar.
3. One last step: Congress passes 2019 commemorative coin bill for Apollo 11 anniversary: Bill Gibbs explains why the measure would authorize the most ambitious commemorative coin program in years.
2. The Whydah of 1717: After three decades, the shipwreck continues to impress: The amazing discovery and recovery effort of one of North America’s most famous shipwrecks is the focus of a recent video segment by Great Big Story.
1. Thousands of unsold Winged Liberty Head gold dimes went back on sale: As many as 8,000 to 9,000 unsold 2016-W Winged Liberty Head gold dimes had been languishing in the U.S. Mint’s inventory for almost eight months.
