Gold medal sought posthumously for Texas Marine

U.S. Marines Lance Cpl. Dustin Sekula from Edinburg, Texas, was killed April 1, 2004, by enemy fire while in combat in Al Anbar Province, Iraq.

Legislation introduced Oct. 18 in the U.S. House of Representatives seeks a congressional gold medal to recognize the bravery and heroism of an 18-year-old U.S. Marine Corps lance corporal from Texas who was killed in combat in Iraq on April 1, 2004.

H.R. 10002 was introduced by Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas.

Dustin Sekulich was skilled at ranching and loved roping steers, according to the legislation, but turned down an agricultural college scholarship to instead join the Marine Corps at age 17. Since Sekula was under the age of 18, his mother had to sign the permission papers for him to enlist.

While serving as an infantry mortarman of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, Sekula was mortally wounded by enemy fire in Al Akbar Province, Iraq.

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Should the legislation pass all steps to become law, the gold medal would be presented posthumously to Sekula’s family. The Treasury secretary would have the authority to direct the U.S. Mint to strike 1.5 inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of the gold medal.

The 1.5-inch Matte Finish duplicates of the gold medal would be composed of 95% copper and 5% bronze. A 3-inch version would be composed of 90% copper and 10% zinc, a darker colored alloy.

Bronze duplicates of previous congressional gold medals are offered on the U.S. Mint website for $20 for the small diameter medal and $160 for the larger version.

Bronze duplicate medals are struck on dedicated medal presses at the Philadelphia Mint, but without a P Mint mark. The medals are executed with a plain edge, with no edge inscription.

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