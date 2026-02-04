Gold medal sought for patriotism of viral YouTuber

Self-described “independent YouTube journalist” Nick Shirley, left, and a colleague claim to have investigated and uncovered an alleged $110 million in fraud in Minnesota.

Legislation introduced Jan. 7 seeks a congressional gold medal to honor citizen journalist Nick Shirley “in recognition of exemplary investigative journalism that uncovered waste, fraud, and abuse perpetrated against American taxpayers.”

H.R. 6959 was introduced by Rep. Elijah Crane, R-Arizona.

“In a [42-minute] Dec. 26 video, Mr. Shirley documented mass fraud in the Minnesota Somali population against U.S. taxpayers, totaling over $110 million,” Crane explained in a press release. “After the release of his report, the Trump administration took immediate action to halt federal funding to businesses accused of fraud, and Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minnesota) ended his reelection campaign.

“Due to Mr. Shirley’s investigative work and his dedication to the principles of the U.S. Constitution, Rep. Crane believes he is deserving of national recognition.”

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Crane provided additional details for seeking the gold medal for Shirley.

“His efforts to shed light on this historic scandal have resulted in seismic shifts to our political landscape virtually overnight,” said Crane. “Nick Shirley is a fearless citizen journalist who stood up to a corrupt system and exposed waste, fraud, and abuse being perpetrated against the American people. “It is a testament to the power of the average American over the legacy media, and a vindication of the mission that DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency] has sought to implement.”

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