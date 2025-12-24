Gold medal sought for Georgia tragedy victims

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Dec 24, 2025, 8 AM
A 1971 explosion at Thiokol Chemical Corp. plant in Woodbine, Ga., leveled the complex and killed 29 workers at the site.

Image courtesy of the College of Coastal Georgia.

Legislation introduced introduced in the House Dec. 10 would recognize the 30 fallen patriots of Thiokol with a congressional gold medal.

According to H.R. 6559,  introduced by Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, “On February 3, 1971, the Thiokol [Chemical Corp.] plant in Woodbine, Georgia, which manufactured trip flares during the Vietnam War, suffered a catastrophic explosion killing 29 people and injuring 50 others, many of whom were African American women. In a separate tragedy in May 1973, another worker who served two tours in Vietnam died in a mortar shell explosion at the same facility.”

Thiokol was an American corporation concerned initially with rubber and related chemicals, and later with rocket and missile propulsion systems.

If authorized, the gold medal would be presented to the Thiokol Memorial Museum (https://visitkingsland.com/thiokol-memorial-museum/). Today, the Thiokol Memorial Museum, located at 115 South Lee Street in Kingsland, honors the lives and legacies of the over 600 employees who worked at the Woodbine Thiokol Chemical Plant during its 17-year existence.

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