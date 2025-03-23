Gold medal sought for cultural curator Schomburg

Historian and author Arturo Alfonso Schomburg is honored with legislation seeking to recognize him with a congressional gold medal.

Legislation introduced March 3 would recognize Arturo Alfonso Schomburg with a congressional gold medal for his pioneering work in collecting and preserving the history and culture of the African diaspora. H.R. 1817 was introduced in the House by Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez, D-New York.

A native Puerto Rican of African and German descent, Schomburg was a historian, curator, activist and prolific writer. Schomburg amassed a personal collection of 10,000 items related to Black history and the African diaspora.

This was transferred to the New York Public Library and became the starting point for today’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.