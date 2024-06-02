Gold medal honors sought for Vietnam pilot POW

Image courtesy of the National Museum of the U.S. Navy.

Navy Officer and former POW Edward Alvarez Jr. addresses the public and press upon his return from imprisonment as a POW in North Vietnam.

Legislation seeking a congressional gold medal to recognize Everett Alvarez Jr. — fighter pilot of the first American aircraft shot down during the Vietnam War and the second longest held prisoner of the war — moved one step closer to becoming law after passing the House of Representatives May 21.

H.R. 1097 was originally introduced Feb. 17, 2023, by Rep. Jimmy Panetta, R-California.

A companion bill, S.633, was introduced in the U.S. Senate March 2, 2023, by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California.

On Aug. 5, 1964, U.S. Navy Officer Alvarez — an A-4 Shyhawk pilot with a squadron aboard the USS Constellation — was given an ocean target near the Vietnam-China border at Hon Gai. Before Alvarez reached the bay, he radioed the Constellation that his aircraft had been hit by enemy fire, and he was forced to eject from his plane. In the water, he was picked up by a North Vietnamese fishing trawler.

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Alvarez was taken to the infamous “Hanoi Hilton” POW camp where, with intermittent moves, he mainly remained until his release by the North Vietnamese on Feb. 12, 1973.

Alvarez endured torture and starvation by his captors during his detention as a prisoner of war.

Released as part of the first group of American POWs, Alvarez was repatriated under Operation Homecoming, after spending 3,113 days in captivity.

After hospitalization, Alvarez briefly attended refresher flight training with VT-21 at NAS Kingsville and then attended the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, where he received a master’s degree in Operations Research and Systems Analysis in October 1976.

His final assignment was in Program Management at the Naval Air Systems Command in Washington, D.C., from October 1976 until his retirement from the Navy on June 30, 1980, with the rank of commander.

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