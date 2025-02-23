Gold medal bills seeking another chance for passage

Flag image courtesy of sonsoftherevolution.org; battle scene imagery courtesy of the U.S. Army.

The First Rhode Island Regiment recruited during the American Revolutionary War comprised primarily enlistees of color.

Legislation introduced Feb. 13 and 14 again seeks various congressional gold medals after prior attempts failed to receive full consideration in previous sessions of Congress.

H.R. 1377, introduced Feb. 14, 2025, by Rep. Donald G. Davis, D-North Carolina, again seeks to recognize Sarah Keys Evans for her achievements relating to the desegregation of passengers on interstate buses in the 1950. The measure was previously introduced in the 118th Congress by Davis, on Feb. 28, 2023, as H.R. 1237.

H.R. 1369, introduced Feb. 14 by Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, D- Georgia, is a re-introduction of the content of Bishop’s bill H.R. 9647, introduced Sept. 18, 2024, seeking a congressional gold medal to recognize former President Jimmy Carter for his service to the nation.

H.R. 1277, drafted by Rep. Gabe Amo, D-Rhode Island, and S. 567, sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, R-Rhode Island, were both introduced Feb. 13, 2025, seeking a gold medal to recognize the First Rhode Island Regiment, the nation’s first integrated military unit, which served during the American Revolutionary War.

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The content of Amo’s measure was introduced by his predecessor, Rep. David N. Cicilline, D-Rhode Island, as H.R. 2752, on July 25, 2023, and Whitehouse’s bill as S. 547 on Feb. 28, 2023.

Cicilline originally introduced his legislative measure as H.R. 6660, on Feb. 9, 2022.

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