There is no product linmit or household ordering restrictions for the 2019-W Uncirculaved silver American Eagle dollar.

The American Eagles bearing an Uncirculated finish were first introduced by the U.S. Mint in 2006.

The U.S. Mint is gearing up to offer both the Uncirculated 2019-W American Eagle gold $50 coin and Uncirculated 2019-W American Eagle silver dollar.

The 1-ounce silver coin launches first, on May 29, at $46.95 per coin, with no product limit or household order restrictions. The 2019 price is the same as that charged when the 2018-W silver coin went on sale May 24, 2018.

As of May 19, 2019, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 138,925 Uncirculated 2018-W silver American Eagles. The 2018-W coins will remain on sale until struck inventory is exhausted or the 2019-W version goes on sale, whichever happens first.

Gold release

The Uncirculated 2019-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin goes on sale June 13. The inaugural price will be announced closer to the release date, allowing for market changes in the price of gold. The 2018-W edition is currently being offered at $1,590 per coin.

The 2018-W gold version, like the silver coin, will remain on sale until inventory runs out or the 2019-W sales begin.

The 2018-W gold coin edition was limited to a maximum issue of 10,000 coins, with no household order limit, when sales began July 12, 2018. The Uncirculated 2019-W gold coin is also likely to be restricted to a maximum release of 10,000 coins.

As of May 19, 2019, the U.S. Mint recorded Uncirculated 2018-W American Eagle gold coin sales at 8,218.

The Uncirculated American Eagle finish is one of at least four different finishes the U.S. Mint employs in American Eagle production.

Planchet treatment

Raw planchets are received by the U.S. Mint for the gold and silver American Eagles and used at the West Point Mint to execute all versions of the series.

Planchets are used as received for the striking of the bullion coins that are sold to the Mint’s authorized purchasers, primarily for further sale to investors and other dealers.

From their introduction in 1986 through 2005, those bullion versions were referred to by U.S. Mint authorities as “Uncirculated.”

However, in 2006, to mark the 10th anniversary of the series, coins with a specific Uncirculated Finish were introduced, with the bullion coin now referred to simply as “bullion.” The Uncirculated Finish results from the planchets being subjected to a pre-strike burnishing, in which the raw planchets are tumbled with steel media in a solution of cleansing and brightening agents.

For Proof American Eagles, raw planchets are highly polished and subsequently rubbed with a lubricating oil to prevent the planchets from sticking to the specially prepared dies during striking.

