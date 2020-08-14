Gold and silver American Eagles for WWII’s end anniversary

The 2020-W End of World War II 75th Anniversary American Eagle .9167 fine gold $50 coin is scheduled to be introduced at $2,400 per coin, with a maximum release of 1,945 coins.

When the U.S. Mint introduces sales for the End of World War II 75th Anniversary American Eagle gold and silver coins sometime this fall, the offering will include two gold coins in different compositions and weights.

The release date for the coins is not yet announced by bureau officials.

The U.S. Mint released pricing information on several upcoming precious metals numismatic products, including the Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin that goes on sale Sept. 24.

All pricing is subject to adjustment based on fluctuations in the spot price of the precious metals used.

Metals jump

Between the Aug. 7 Federal Register posting and Aug. 13, the spot price of gold climbed roughly $250 an ounce, from the average weekly range of $1,700 to $1,749.99 per troy ounce, to $1,950 to $1,999.99.

The pricing for gold numismatic products already issued in calendar year 2020 has been adjusted to new pricing based on the new $1,950 to $1,999.99 range.

Gold pulled back slightly to close at $1,944.25 on Aug. 13 on the London metals market.

The Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin was set to be introduced at $2,400 per coin, based on the Aug. 7 Federal Register posting.

The adjusted price is $2,650.

The Proof 2020-W End of World War II 75th Anniversary 1-ounce 22-karat (.9167 fine) gold $50 coin was scheduled to have an introductory price of $2,400, now adjusted $2,650.

That product’s limit is 1,945 coins, and a household order limit of one coin will be imposed.

The Mint will also introduce an American Eagle half-ounce .9999 fine gold piece priced at $1,235 per coin, now adjusted to $1,360. The Mint has not announced the coin’s face value, maximum mintage or a household order limit.

The Proof 2020-W End of World War II 75th Anniversary American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar will be offered at $69.50, with a product limit of 75,000 coins and order limit of one coin per household.

All versions of the End of World War II 75th Anniversary American Eagles will bear a V75 privy mark raised within an incuse cartouche shaped like the Rainbow Pool at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

All of the anniversary American Eagles are being produced at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark.

Silver and bronze medals will also be offered in conjunction with the coin program.

Bush gold coins

When the Proof and Uncirculated 2020-W Barbara Bush, First Spouse half-ounce .9999 fine gold $10 coins go on sale Aug. 20, the Proof version was set be introduced at $1,235, which was adjusted to $1,360, and the Uncirculated coin was at $1,215, now $1,340.

The Proof product is limited to 3,000 coins and the Uncirculated, to 2,000 coins, with a household order limit of one coin per option.

The 2020-W End of World War II 75th Anniversary American Eagle .9167 fine gold $50 coin is scheduled to be introduced at $2,400 per coin, with a maximum release of 1,945 coins.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter