Gold 2014 Baseball HOF coin another big release with falling value

Dropping gold prices, combined with falling demand, have lowered prices substantially on 2014-W Baseball Hall of Fame $5 half eagles when compared with this summer.

The following post is pulled from Coin World editor Steve Roach’s Market Analysis column in the Dec. 22 issue.

This past spring saw the introduction of the 2014-W Baseball Hall of Fame commemorative copper-nickel clad half dollars, silver dollars and gold $5 half eagles. While hundreds of thousands of the half dollars remain available from the U.S. Mint, the other two denominations registered a quick sellout. Also still available is the coin of the summer, the 2014-W Kennedy gold half dollar. However, as recent auctions show, collectors looking to add one of these handsome gold half dollars to their collections may do well to look at the secondary market.

This week’s Market Analysis posts look at three examples of 2014’s big releases that recently sold:

The coin: 2014-W Baseball Hall of Fame Commemorative $5 half eagle, Proof 70 Deep Cameo

The price: $521.40

The story: Like the gold 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy half dollar market, the once-sizzling 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame commemorative silver dollars and gold $5 half eagles have also seen a slowdown. The gold coin sold out quickly upon its introduction at an issue price of $424.75, and prices on the secondary market quickly shot up to $700 for an example.

Delivery issues, where collectors had to wait months for their orders from the Mint have created a modest premium for examples in Professional Coin Grading Service First Strike and Nusmiatic Guaranty Corp. Early Release holders, though prices have fallen. In a Nov. 23 GreatCollections.com auction, a 2014-W Baseball gold $5 half eagle graded PCGS Proof 70 Deep Cameo sold for $521.40. In the same sale, one in a PCGS First Strike holder brought $776.60. For contrast, at the end of June these same coins were selling in online auctions at the $900 and $1,200 level, respectively.

