GNA to hold its 50th convention

The Georgia Numismatic Association will hold its 50th convention, at the Northwest Georgia Trade & Convention Center in Dalton from April 11 to 13. Many special events are planned by the GNA to celebrate the anniversary convention, according to the GNA.

GNA bills the convention as the largest coin show in Georgia.

The GNA 50th Convention will have more than 325 tables with over 500 coin dealers selling and buying rare coins, paper money, medals, tokens, gold and silver coins, and many other related items. In addition, a number of coin grading services will be at the convention.

The Original Hobo Nickel Society will have ongoing demonstrations of carving nickels. Get a free token or wooden coin just by stopping at the society's table, located in the special exhibit area.

The American Numismatic Association will have a membership table at the show giving special gifts for those who sign up for ANA membership at the show.

On Saturday, April 12 at 1:00 p.m., a special young people’s program will begin, with events including a short presentation on coin collecting. Every person 18 years and younger will receive free coins, medals, tokens, paper money, coin books, coin folders, and other related items donated by GNA members and coin dealers.

A schedule of guest speakers and meetings at the show:

Friday, April 11

? 11 am Making Hobo Nickels, by Archie R. Taylor

? 1 pm TN & GA Paper Collectors, by Mack Martin and Dennis Schafluetzel

? 2 pm Indian Cent Varities, by Norm Thomas

Saturday, April 12

? 8:30 am Society of Paper Money meeting

? 9 am Early American Copper Club meeting

? 10 am Introduction to VAM collecting, by Dr. David Close

? 1 pm Young Numismatists Program

? 3 pm Foreign Coins Struck at the US Mint, by Robert (Bob) Jaques

Sunday, April 13

? 8 am GNA General Meeting

The Northwest Georgia Trade & Convention Center is located at 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road in Dalton.

Admission to the covention is free.

For additional convention information: www.gamoney.org.