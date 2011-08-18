Glenn Smedley Memorial Award winners named

The American Numismatic Association has awarded five ANA members the Glenn Smedley Memorial Award in recognition of their hobby enthusiasm.

Named for the late Glenn Smedley, an ANA member and hobby enthusiast who was regarded as a “collector’s collector,” the ANA annually presents its Glenn Smedley Award to members who exhibit a positive attitude, strong communication skills, cooperation and dependability.

The following individuals were honored on Aug. 18 at the ANA’s World’s Fair of Money in Chicago.

? Coin dealer Don Bonser of Orlando, Fla., has been an ANA life member since 1985. His numismatic career began with an internship at the ANA headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colo., where he then spent five years as a coin grader and authenticator for the ANA Certification Service. Bonser has taught “U.S. Coin Grading” at the ANA Summer Seminar since 1989 and has authored a column for The Numismatist for many years. He received an ANA Presidential Award in 2000. In 2010, ANA Executive Director Larry Shepherd presented Bonser with an honorary “Doctorate of Numismatics.”

? Blendell and Wendell Brush of Virginia Beach, Va., have been active in the hobby since 1974, the year they married. Both have served as club officers for numerous South Carolina hobby organizations, including the Greenville Coin Club, Parker Coin Club and South Carolina Numismatic Association. From 1997 to 2003, Blendell Brush was editor of the SCNA’s journal and Wendell Brush was its assistant editor. Blendell was SCNA president from 2000 to 2002; Wendell contributed to its young numismatist program and was the exhibit chairman for the club’s 2002 convention. Both have served on the SCNA Board of Directors and are recipients of the SCNA’s Outstanding Numismatist Award (Blendell in 1999, Wendell in 2003). Blendell was the Tennessee State Numismatic Society’s secretary/treasurer, and is now secretary for the Blue Ridge Numismatic Association. Wendell serves as BRNA treasurer.

? Ricardo de León Tallavas, a Houston elementary school teacher, regularly instructs classes on Mexican coinage at the ANA Summer Seminar. When he was 20 years old, he became secretary of the Sociedad Numismática de Monterrey A.C. in his native Mexico. Tallavas won a numismatic contest for youth in Mexico City, and his research was published by the state government of Nuevo León. An ANA life member, he joined the association in 2005. He also belongs to the Bellaire Coin Club and Greater Houston Coin Club, both in Texas, and the United States Mexican Numismatic Association.

? Considered an expert on Early American money since his teens, John J. Kraljevich Jr. writes about the subject in his quarterly column for The Numismatist. His work is also featured in Coin World and other hobby publications. Kraljevich was the ANA’s Young Numismatist of the Year in 1993 and regularly teaches a class on Early American currency at the annual ANA Summer Seminar, which he first began attending in 2005. An ANA life member since 1988, he owns John Kraljevich Americana in New York City and is a consultant to the Smithsonian Institution, Monticello and Colonial Williamsburg.

? Tom Mulvaney of Lexington, Ky., has become one of the foremost photographers in the hobby, and, since 1995, happily shares his knowledge of the subject by leading a class at the Summer Seminar. An ANA life member since 1973, Mulvaney is a recipient of the ANA Medal of Merit in 2006, the ANA Presidential Award in 2009 and the ANA Exemplary Service Award in 2010. ¦