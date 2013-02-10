Girl Scouts silver dollars sales start Feb. 28

Could the 2013 Girl Scouts of the USA Centennial silver dollar design attract future female collectors?

Proof and Uncirculated versions of the 2013 Girl Scouts of the USA Centennial will go on sale by the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Feb. 28.

The enabling legislation, Public Law 111-86, was signed into law by President Obama on Oct. 29, 2009. The measure authorizes the maximum production and release of 350,000 commemorative silver dollars combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions across all ordering options.

The Proof and Uncirculated coins are being struck at the West Point Mint and carry the facility’s W Mint mark. The enabling legislation recommended production of the coins at the West Point facility, if it could be accommodated.

The coin’s obverse was designed by Barbara Fox, a self-employed artist, illustrator and designer, and master designer with the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program. The design depicts three girls who represent the different ages and diversity of the Girl Scouts of the USA.

Fox’s design was sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill.

The initials of Fox, BF, appear in the field below and left of the youngest Girl Scout. Hemphill’s initials, PH, appear in the field to the right of the oldest Girl Scout.

The reverse of the silver dollar was designed by AIP Master Designer Chris Costello, a professional graphic designer, illustrator and typographer. The design features the iconic trefoil with profiles symbol of the Girl Scouts of the USA.

The design was sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna.

Costello’s designer’s initials, CTC, appear in the field up and to the left of the G in GIRL. Menna’s initials, JFM, appear below the numerical denomination.

Design review

The designs selected for the coin were recommended by the two federal panels reviewing the designs in the spring of 2012. Both the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee agreed on the designs that were selected.

The CCAC reviewed the designs at its April 26 meeting. The CFA reviewed them during its May 17 session.

In finalizing the reverse design for the coin, the United States Mint engraving staff did make some minor changes in placement of the inscriptions on the reverse of the coin.

As of Feb. 7, the Mint had not yet released pricing information, nor whether ordering options would go beyond single Proof and Uncirculated coins.

The purchase price of each coin will include a $10 surcharge, according to the enabling act. After the Mint recoups its production costs, the net surcharges are to be paid to the Girl Scouts of the United States of America for Girl Scout program development and delivery. ¦