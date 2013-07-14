Girl Scouts dollar limited-edition set to debut

The 2013 Girl Scouts of the USA Young Collectors Set to be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning July 19 includes an Uncirculated 2013-W Girl Scouts of the USA Centennial silver dollar. The set is limited to an edition of 50,000.

A limited-edition 2013 Girl Scouts of the USA Young Collectors set is scheduled to be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time July 19.

Limited to a maximum release of 50,000 sets, the set includes an Uncirculated 2013-W Girl Scouts of the USA Centennial silver dollar along with colorful graphics paired with historic images.

The supplementary information chronicles the history of the organization, which has evolved to meet the changing needs of girls and the nation over the past 100 years, according to the Mint.

Each set is being offered at $54.95, a dollar less than the price the Mint is currently charging for the Uncirculated coin alone. The Mint is imposing no household ordering limits for the set.

The U.S. Mint is currently offering the Proof silver dollar individually at $59.95 and the single Uncirculated silver dollar for $55.95.

The Girl Scouts USA Centennial Commemorative Coin Act, Public Law 111-86 authorized 350,000 Girl Scouts of the USA Centennial silver dollars combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions. The maximum 50,000 coins for the sets will be taken from that overall total.

As of July 7, the U.S. Mint reported combined sales of 107,852 of the Girl Scouts of the USA Centennial silver dollars — 78,696 as single Proof coins and 29,156 as single Uncirculated coins.

The coin options can be ordered through the U.S. Mint via its website at www.usmint.gov or by telephone at 800-872-6468. Hearing-impaired and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may call 888-321-6468. ¦