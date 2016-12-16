Get ready to rev up for U.S. Mint products for 2017

The reverse of the 2017 Effigy Mounds National Park quarter dollar depicts an aerial view of mounds in the Marching Bear Group.

Bags, rolls and boxes of circulation-quality 2017 Native American dollars from either the Philadelphia Mint or Denver Mint will be available for purchase beginning at noon ET Jan. 25.

The Proof and Uncirculated 2017-P Lions Clubs International Centennial silver dollars go on sale at noon ET Jan. 18. Illustrated is the Proof version of the commemorative silver dollar.

The U.S. Mint has begun announcing release dates for 2017 numismatic products.

Posted issue dates on the Mint’s website, with no pricing information available as of Dec. 16, list the following products:

??Jan. 5 — 2017 America the Beautiful Quarters Proof Set. The five-coin set will contain Proof copper-nickel clad quarter dollars struck at the San Francisco Mint and bearing the facility’s S Mint mark. The coins will bear reverse designs reflective of Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa; Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Washington, D.C.; Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Missouri; Ellis Island National Monument (Statue of Liberty) in New Jersey; and George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Indiana.

??Jan. 10 — 2017 Birth set. The five-coin set will contain Proof versions, from the San Francisco Mint, of a 2017-S Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, Effigy Mounds National Monument quarter dollar, and Kennedy half dollar.

??Jan. 10 — Happy Birthday Coin set. This five-coin set will contain Proof versions, from the San Francisco Mint, of the 2017-S Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, George Rogers Clark National Historical Park quarter dollar, and Kennedy half dollar.

??Jan. 18 — Single Proof and Uncirculated 2017-P Lions Clubs International Centennial silver dollars. The commemorative coin program recognizes the worldwide service organization’s “Century of Service.” The enabling legislation authorizes the production and release of up to 400,000 Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars combined. Both versions of the silver dollar are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

??Jan. 25 — 2017 Native American dollars in rolls, bags and boxes. The products comprise circulation quality 2017-P or 2017-D Native American dollars, offered in single 25-coin rolls, 100-coin canvas bags or 250-coin boxes from either facility.

Sculptor Glenna Goodacre’s obverse, which was introduced on the Sacagawea dollar in 2000 and carried over to the Native American dollar in 2009, will be paired with a reverse design featuring a profiled likeness of Sequoyah writing “Sequoyah from Cherokee Nation” in his syllabary along the border of the design.