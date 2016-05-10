The Presidential $1 coin cover contains circulation-quality examples of the Gerald Ford dollar struck at both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The 2016 Gerald Ford $1 Coin Cover is the next to last to be issued in the Presidential $1 Coin Series.

News release issued by the U.S. Mint:

The United States Mint will open sales for the 2016 Gerald Ford $1 Coin Cover May 17 at noon Eastern Time.

This coin cover is the 38th issue in the United States Mint American Presidency $1 Coin Cover Series. It includes two circulating quality Gerald Ford Presidential $1 Coins from the first day of production at the bureau's facilities in Philadelphia (December 1, 2015) and Denver (December 16, 2015). The coins are mounted on a display card placed inside an envelope with a Red, White and Blue (Forever®) stamp. The cover is enhanced with a portrait of President Ford and postmarked April 5, 2016, Ann Arbor, Mich., which marks the day it was issued by the United States Mint. Only 20,000 units will be produced.

Orders will be accepted at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468), while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Information about shipping options is available at https://catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

