PNG scholarship recipient to attend ANA Summer Seminar

A 20-year-old college student from Georgia who says "learning from numismatics has been a truly wonderful experience" is the recipient of the Professional Numismatists Guild 2014 Young Numismatist Scholarship.

Crosby was introduced to coins by her family at an early age with gifts of Proof sets. She began working part-time earlier in 2014 for PNG dealer John B. Hamrick in Alpharetta while continuing her studies in communications at Georgia Perimeter College.

"To be able to travel to coin shows and meet so many 'legends' in numismatics in person has been a wonderful experience,” Crosby said. “John [Hamrick] has been so patient teaching me and helping me learn about this fascinating world of coins.”

In her PNG scholarship competition essay, she wrote about the excitement of making her first coin sale for Hamrick's company during the ANA National Money Show in Atlanta in February. The coin was a 1926-D Coronet gold $20 double eagle that she sold for $20,160.

"I was so thrilled, and my co-workers were incredibly supportive, Crosby said. “Making a sale like that with the little knowledge I had gained thus far about coins felt truly amazing and gave me the confidence to pursue a career in the numismatic field."

