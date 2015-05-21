General MacArthur receives congressional recognition

Gen. Douglas MacArthur, center, wades ashore during the initial landings on Leyte, Philippines, in October 1944.

Gen. MacArthur’s congressional gold medal is displayed at The MacArthur Memorial Museum in Norfolk, Va.

This is the fifth in a series of articles on congressional gold medals struck by the U.S. Mint:

Five-Star Gen. Douglas MacArthur, General of the Army, was recognized with Oct. 9, 1962, legislation authorizing a congressional gold medal “in recognition of the gallant service rendered by General of the Army Douglas MacArthur to his country.”

The obverse of the MacArthur medal features a three-quarters left portrait. Aligned in the field below the portrait are five five-pointed stars, with DOUGLAS / MACARTHUR below the stars.

Inscribed around the border is • LIBERATOR OF THE PHILIPPINES • CONQUEROR OF JAPAN • DEFENDER OF KOREA • PROTECTOR OF AUSTRALIA.

The reverse features, inscribed at top, • DUTY • HONOR • COUNTRY • above the great seal. Inscribed in the center, flanked by ribbon-draped torches, is IN RECOGNITION / OF THE GALLANT / SERVICE RENDERED / BY / GENERAL OF THE ARMY / DOUGLAS MACARTHUR / TO HIS COUNTRY / * * * / “THE INESCAPABLE PRICE / OF LIBERTY IS AN ABILITY / TO PRESERVE IT FROM / DESTRUCTION.

Inscribed along the bottom border is BY ACT OF CONGRESS•OCTOBER 9, 1962.

Collectors may encounter bronze duplicates of the MacArthur medal originally sold by the Mint in 1962, but the designs were resurrected in 2013 for production of a 1.5-inch bronze medal, for inclusion in a special commemorative set.

In the 2013 5-Star Generals Profiles Collection set, limited to 50,000 and each offered at $74.95 by the Mint, the MacArthur bronze medal accompanies an Uncirculated 2013-W 5-Star Generals silver dollar, depicting conjoined portraits of Gens. George C. Marshall and Dwight D. Eisenhower, and an Uncirculated copper-nickel clad 2013-D half dollar, depicting conjoined portraits of Gens. Henry “Hap” Arnold and Omar N. Bradley.

The use of the MacArthur medal made the special set more affordable than if the MacArthur $5 gold coin had been included. The Proof gold coin was offered individually at $429.75 and the Uncirculated version at $424.75.

Current bronze duplicates of the 3-inch gold medals are available in 1.5-inch and 3-inch sizes from the U.S. Mint’s website at http://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/medals/?_ga=1.186880939.2035841651.1400013284. Most of the bills authorizing the gold medals give the Mint authority to strike the collector versions of the medals.

A complete cumulative listing of the medals authorized as well as the recipients can be found at http://history.house.gov/Institution/Gold-Medal/Gold-Medal-Recipients/.

