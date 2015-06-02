Heritage's Long Beach Signature U.S. Coins Auction days away
- Published: Jun 2, 2015, 5 AM
1. Heritage set for Long Beach Expo
The auction, which begins on June 4, will feature over 700 lots.
2. Royal Mint continues World War I commemorative series
Two versions of the coin that pays tribute to famed British pilot Albert Ball are being offered.
3. Rare bronze medallion of Roman ruler Caracalla celebrates athletics
The medallion is from the Pythian Games, which were originally held at the temple of Apollo in Delphi, and sheds light on other ancient sporting events other than the Olympics.
4. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:07 a.m. ET Tuesday:
5. Yesterday's most-viewed post
Counterfeit American Eagle gold bullion coins improving in design quality
