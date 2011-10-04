Gasoline Alley comic strip features U.S. Army

Continuing his longtime support of the military, award-winning cartoonist Jim Scancarelli has penned a series of Gasoline Alley comic strips featuring the 2011 U.S. Army commemorative coins. These special syndicated comics will run between Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Tuesday, Oct. 18. The comics can be accessed online at www.gocomics.com/gasolinealley/.

Scancarelli first volunteered the character Skeezix Wallet, a fictional veteran who had served in the U.S. Army between 1942 and 1945, as a spokesperson for the National Museum of the United States Army in January 2010 in a seven-week series of the Gasoline Alley comics.

Now, while continuing to raise awareness of the National Army Museum, Skeezix will also bring attention to the U.S. Army commemorative coins benefitting the museum’s construction. The coins are currently on sale until Dec. 16 through the U.S. Mint at www.usmint.com and 800-872-6468.

The U.S. Army commemorative coin series contains three coins struck in Proof and Uncirculated versions — a gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar. A portion of the proceeds of these coins goes toward constructing the National Army Museum.

The museum is scheduled to open in Fort Belvoir, Va., outside Washington, D.C., in 2015, and will honor America’s soldiers, preserve the history of America’s oldest military branch and educate Americans about the Army’s role in the nation’s development. At present, the U.S. Army is the only service branch without its own museum. ¦