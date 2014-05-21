Gary Marks reappointed as CCAC chairman

Gary Marks has been reappointed to a new one-year term as chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Sarah Bloom Raskin.

The announcement was made May 20 by U.S. Mint officials.

Marks was first appointed as a CCAC member in 2007 to represent the interests of the general public. He has served as its chairperson since March 2010.

Raskin reappointed Heidi Wastweet to a new four-year term as the member Specially Qualified in Medallic Art or Sculpture. Wastweet has served in this capacity since 2010.

More information about the CCAC, its menbers and their responsibilities can be found on the CCAC website.