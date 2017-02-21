Gary Adkins, center, announces his candidacy for president of the ANA. He is shown here accepting the Professional Numismatists Guild's Lifetime Achievement Award in August 2016, from PNG President Dana Samuelson, left, and PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman, right.

News release from Gary Adkins, current vice president of the American Numismatic Association Board of Governors, announcing his candidacy for a two-year term as ANA president:

Gary Adkins, current Vice President and three term board member of the American Numismatic Association announced today that he will run for the office of President of the organization.

"The ANA has made a great deal of progress over the past few years, especially under the Presidency of Jeff Garrett and the current Board, as well as our Executive Director, Kim Kiick. I want to continue that forward momentum and do what I can to improve our services and commitments to members, dealers and the numismatic community in general."

Adkins also serves on the board of the Industry Council for Tangible Assets (ICTA), and is a past chairman of that organization. He also served on the board of the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) and served as President.

“These are important organizations that do a great deal to improve and protect our hobby, as well as collecting and business interests, and I hope to work closely with them as ANA President."

As a member of ANA since 1970, Adkins has been a strong advocate for education and promotion of the hobby, as well as consumer protection. “ANA should be the go to organization for these services and I hope to continue progress in that direction, as well as improving ANA’s Club outreach. Clubs do a great service to local communities and are the first line for recruitment of new members and future generations to the hobby.”

Developing and improving Strategic partnerships with key organizations in the industry is also a goal of Adkins. “We have enjoyed working with many great partners to improve and enhance direct and indirect membership benefits.” These partnerships are crucial to improving our hobby.

“The board this past term has been excellent,” said Adkins. “I look forward to serving with these great people again, and with any new members who may be elected, to help steer the ANA successfully into the future, as the premier organization, serving collectors for over 125 years.”