Numismatic expert Jeff Garrett will offer free verbal appraisals of U.S. coins on Sept. 12 at the Great American Coin & Collectibles Show.

Visitors to the inaugural Great American Coin & Collectibles Show in Tampa will be treated to numerous opportunities to learn more about numismatics from a roster of experts who will share their knowledge.

A key activity will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12, as Jeff Garrett, founder of Mid-American Rare Coin Galleries, will be on hand to offer a free appraisal of coins for collectors. Garrett, a Florida native, will be available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at a location to be announced within the show.

Show attendees may bring up to 10 United States coins for a free verbal appraisal from Garrett.

Additionally, the first 25 people to present coins will receive a signed copy of the 78th edition of A Guide Book of United States Coins (the 2025 Red Book), for which Garrett served as senior editor for Whitman Brands.

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Garrett is considered one of the nation’s top experts in U.S. coinage — and knowledge lies at the foundation of his numismatic career.

With more than 45 years of experience, Garrett has personally bought and sold nearly every U.S. coin ever issued. He plays an important role at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Numismatic Department while serving as consultant to the museum on funding, exhibits, conservation and research.

He has handled many important estates, collections and numismatic discoveries over the years. One recent discovery was the amazing “Kentucky Gold Hoard” that was uncovered in 2023. The hoard was extremely complicated to disperse, and thanks to his efforts the coins were sold for more than $3,000,000.

In addition to owning and operating Mid-American Rare Coin Galleries, Garrett is a major shareholder in Sarasota Rare Coin Galleries.

The 2024 Great American Coin & Collectibles show will be held at the Tampa Convention Center from Sept. 10 through 14. Information can be found online at www.gacc.show. The show is being created and managed for Coin World by Shepherd Expos Management.

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