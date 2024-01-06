Garfield presidential medal 20th issue in series

The James A. Garfield Presidential silver medal is targeted for a spring release from the U.S. Mint.

The United States Mint contemplates a spring release for the .999 fine silver recognizing the 20th president of the United States, James A. Garfield. It is the second of four Presidential medal issues planned for 2024.

Garfield was the second of four U.S. presidents to die in office at the hands of an assassin.

Garfield was shot twice July 2, 1881, at the railroad station in Washington, D.C., by Charles J. Guiteau, “a disappointed office seeker with messianic visions,” as Britannica.com describes him.

The wounded chief executive succumbed to the effects of his injuries and the medical ministrations of the times, on Sept. 19, 1881.

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The Garfield Presidential 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal will be struck without Mint mark at the San Francisco Mint. Medals in the series measure 1.598 inches, or 40.6 millimeters, in diameter, the same size and weight as the American Eagle silver dollar.

The Garfield medal to be issued in 2024 and become part of the bureau’s perpetual medallic offerings replicates the original Garfield presidential medal issued in the years following the president’s death.

The portrait of Garfield was rendered by Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber, originally for the inaugural medal.

The silver medal’s reverse replicates that of a later medal with a memorial reverse design, executed by Mint Engraver George T. Morgan. Morgan’s reverse design illustrates a closed, ribboned wreath within which is inscribed the inauguration, assassination and death dates.

A Presidential silver medal in 2024 is priced at $75. Collectors may subscribe in advance on the U.S. Mint website at www.usmint.gov.

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