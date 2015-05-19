Gardner collection now over $47 million in prices realized

1. Eugene H. Gardner Collection items realize $13.78 million at recent New York auction

Heritage's May 12 auction was held at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan.

"The demand for Gene Gardner's astounding collection continues to skyrocket, as do the prices realized," Heritage Auctions President Greg Rohan said. "With this event, the collection has now realized more than $47 million. That's an astounding figure even by Heritage's own very high expectations for this magnificent collection."

2. David and Goliath clash on silver coin

Scottsdale Mint released its third coin in a Biblical series, this one featuring David and Goliath.

3. Israel sparks interest with solar-inspired coins

A leading nation in the development of sustainable solar power, Israel has released coins focusing on solar energy with a design that depicts the sun with gleaming rays along with a widespread, basic solar panel.



