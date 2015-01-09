1792 Birch cent another coin to top $2 million at FUN auctions

1792 Birch cent, Judd 4 and graded Mint State 65 red and brown, CAC, realized $2,585,000 in Heritage’s auction of coins from the Donald Partrick Collection. All Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

Editor's note: The following is one of two posts from Steve Roach about the Jan. 8 Partrick collection auction at the Florida United Numismatists show.

The dozen classic 1792 pattern coins from the Donald G. Partrick collection sold for more than $10 million at Heritage’s Jan. 8 auction held at the Florida United Numismatists show in Orlando.

In introducing the sale at the auctioneers’ podium, Heritage president Greg Rohan said that Partrick was a collector who bought quality at a time when everyone else was buying price, adding that the collection represented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for bidders. The market seemed to agree.

1792 Birch cent tops $2 million

Longtime Heritage auctioneer Bob Merrill commanded the podium as he sold the patterns for a combined $10,530,350. The select group was led by a 1792 Birch cent, numbered Judd 4 in the standard reference to the series and graded Mint State 65 red and brown by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker and an NGC ?. The piece opened at $1.5 million and rose to a winning bid of $2.2 million, placed by dealer Kevin Lipton. Adding in Heritage’s buyer’s fee, the total price realized for the coin was $2,585,000.

The coin was once part of the famed John Work Garrett Collection. Heritage noted, “Without doubt set aside at the time of issue, careful storage has preserved to full effect spectacular color and prooflike surfaces.”

Another Birch cent, Judd 5, MS-61 brown, sold for $564,000. It is the finer of just two examples known of this variety, the other being a Fair 2 piece that sold for $86,250 at a 2009 Heritage auction.

