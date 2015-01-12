$2.6 million penny, 'Pawn Stars' sighting highlight FUN weekend

1792 Birch cent, Judd 4 and graded Mint State 65 red and brown, CAC, realized $2,585,000 in Heritage’s auction of coins from the Donald Partrick Collection. All Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

1. The weekend that was

The Florida United Numismatists show, 2015's first major numismatic event, is in the books. While post-show Coin World coverage is on the way, let's rewind and have a look at our coverage over the weekend.

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 12:38 p.m. ET Monday:

Today's Monday Morning Brief comes from Senior News Editor Bill Gibbs and is about the Boston time capsule opening.

Watch the video here.

