US Coins
$2.6 million penny, 'Pawn Stars' sighting highlight FUN weekend
- Published: Jan 12, 2015, 7 AM
1792 Birch cent, Judd 4 and graded Mint State 65 red and brown, CAC, realized $2,585,000 in Heritage’s auction of coins from the Donald Partrick Collection. All Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.
1. The weekend that was
The Florida United Numismatists show, 2015's first major numismatic event, is in the books. While post-show Coin World coverage is on the way, let's rewind and have a look at our coverage over the weekend.
- 1792 Birch cent realizes $2.585 million at Heritage FUN auctions
- 1792 pattern quarter from Partrick Collection brings $2.2 million, which could be a steal: VIDEO
- Tweeting all the FUN: Roach posting highlights from 2015's first big coin show
- Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison spotted at Heritage's FUN Platinum Night auction
- 2 coins topped the $2 million mark at Heritage's Platinum Night FUN auction
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 12:38 p.m. ET Monday:
3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?
Today's Monday Morning Brief comes from Senior News Editor Bill Gibbs and is about the Boston time capsule opening.
4. Today's most-viewed post so far
1792 Birch cent another coin to top $2 million at Heritage FUN auctions
5. Being social
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform